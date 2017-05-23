NBC condemns demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM by Nasarawa govt – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

NBC condemns demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM by Nasarawa govt
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has described the demolition of the structures housing the Breeze 99.9 FM, Lafia as “shocking and unbelievable”. The structures were demolished on Saturday, May 20, 2017, by the Nasarawa State Urban …
