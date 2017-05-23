NBC says the demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM is still a shock

The demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM, Lafia by the Nasarawa State government has been described by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) as “shocking and unbelievable”. The radio station was demolished on Saturday, May 20, 2017, by the Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB), over alleged violation of approved land laws. Mrs Franca Ayetan, NBC Zonal …

The post NBC says the demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM is still a shock appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

