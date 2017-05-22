NBC’s World of Dance Promises Electrifying Performances

The dance competition TV series premiering on May 30 has all the elements of electrifying moments and adrenalin rush. Put together by international pop star, actress and business woman Jennifer Lopez, the

show will feature different dancers from different parts of the world competing for the cash prize of $1 million.

In a video shared on Twitter, JLo showed snippets of the show as well as interviews with her fellow judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

Describing the show as the Olympics of dance, JLo who is also a judge on the show said, “It was important for me that everybody on the show is authentically linked to dance.” Ne-Yo is an acclaimed RnB singer and dancer while Derek Hough is a renowned choreographer. Host Jenna Dewan Tatum is an actress and a dancer.

Carefully selected from qualifying events and online submissions, the competitors are divided into three divisions: Junior (17 years and under), Upper (groups of 1-4 18 and older) and Team (groups of 5+, 18 and older). They will be judged based on their performance, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. The competition also consists of five rounds: Qualifiers, duels, the cut, division finals and the grand finale.

The 10-episode series is in partnership with prominent global dance brand, World of Dance and produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions. Other executive producers of the show include Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

