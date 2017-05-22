Nigeria: NCAA Asks Ethiopian Airlines to Stop US$150 Deportation Charge – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: NCAA Asks Ethiopian Airlines to Stop US$150 Deportation Charge
Lagos — Facts have emerged of how Ethiopian Airlines compelled passengers traveling to South Africa to pay 'unauthorized' Deportation charges. The charge estimated at between $75 to $150 (N35,000- N70,000) is tagged, "Refundable Deportation Fee" …
Ethiopian Airlines denies collecting unauthorised charges from Nigerians
