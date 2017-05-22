Pages Navigation Menu

NCAA orders Ethiopian Airline to stop extorting passengers – Vanguard

NCAA orders Ethiopian Airline to stop extorting passengers
THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, yesterday ordered Ethiopian Airlines, ET, to stop the extortion of passengers and desist forthwith the illegal collection of unauthorised charges. The landed Ethiopian A350 in Abuja International Airport

