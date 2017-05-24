NCAA to Hold Talks with EU over Medview Ban – THISDAY Newspapers
|
NCAA to Hold Talks with EU over Medview Ban
THISDAY Newspapers
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday announced that it would hold high level talks with the European Union Air Safety Committee (ASC) of the European Commission (EC) this week to resolve all discrepancies that would lead to lifting …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!