NCC Boss Secures N221m Waiver For MTN

By CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

A timely intervention by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, has secured a permit fee waiver of a whopping N221 million for MTN Nigeria in Kano State.

It could be recalled that a similar intervention by the NCC boss in Ogun State last year, resulted in unsealing of 47 base stations under lock and key, while the state governor, Mr. Ibikunle Amosun, also reduced ground rent fee owed by IHS Towers from N370 million to N120 million.

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that some staff of Huawei, working on telecommunication infrastructure expansion in Kano state on behalf of the MTN Nigeria, were arrested by the officials of government’s agency, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KANUPDA), a development which put a full stop to the project.

The situation could have adverse effects on Quality of Service experience among millions of service subscribers in the state and beyond before it was swiftly nipped in the bud. It was further gathered that Danbatta made an unscheduled visit to the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the government magnanimously waived the permit fee of N221 million for deployment of fibre infrastructure in that state.

Danbatta, was said to have convinced the governor about the economic advantages that the state stands to gain from deployment of more telecommunication infrastructure as well the potential quality of service concern that millions of service subscribers would face if the work was further delayed.

In a letter signed by its managing director and chief executive officer, Arch Bashir Mudi Adamu, and addressed to MTN, the agency, however, said the waiver of permit fees was granted in respect of two federal roads, Zaria Road and Maiduguri Road in the state. Strategic collaboration and partnership with other relevant agencies and stakeholders is a key component of the 8 Point Agenda the NCC boss unveiled last year.

The post NCC Boss Secures N221m Waiver For MTN appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

