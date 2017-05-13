NCC cautions public on fake contracts award

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned members of the public against letters of contracts purportedly awarded by the commission in circulation, saying they are fake.

The commission said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, that its attention had been drawn to the circulation of letters of award of various contracts purportedly written by its Secretary.

“The commission wishes to categorically state that these letters were not issued by the commission.

“When contracts are to be awarded by the commission, adverts are published in various newspapers, the Federal Tenders Journal and our websites.

“The procurement process adopted by the Commission is always transparent and can be duly verified.

“The general public and corporate organisations are advised not to transact business with the unscrupulous persons issuing these fake letters,’’ it said.

The telecommunications regulator urge members of the public to ensure that thorough diligence was conducted in all cases to avoid falling victim to the peddlers of the fake letters of award.

It said that offers of the fake letters of award should be reported to the commission or the law enforcement agencies.

“Any person who deals with such peddlers of fake letters does so at his/her own risk,” the commission said.

NCC cautions public on fake contracts award

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

