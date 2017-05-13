NCC cautions public on fake contracts award

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned members of the public against letters of contracts purportedly awarded by the commission in circulation. The commission said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, that its attention had been drawn to the circulation of letters of award of various contracts purportedly written by its Secretary. “The commission […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

