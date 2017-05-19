Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC makes case for consumers, reiterates DND 2442 code – Vanguard

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NCC makes case for consumers, reiterates DND 2442 code
Vanguard
THE Nigerian Bureau of Statistics in its first quarter telecommunications sector report for 2016 put Lagos voice subscriber base at 19.04 million or 12.8 per cent of the country's subscribers and 12.62 million internet subscriptions or 13.65 per cent
Telecoms subscribers boost Nigeria's economy with N12bGuardian (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.