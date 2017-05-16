NCC urges deployment of firewalls against cyber attack

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged telecommunications operators and subscribers to deploy firewalls as a proactive measure to tackle cyber-attack. The regulatory body said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday that there was a recent outbreak of a cyber-attack called “Ransomware Virus’’, also known as “WannaCry’’. The commission said that alerting operators and […]

NCC urges deployment of firewalls against cyber attack

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

