NDDC Commissioner, others commend FG over Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road reconstruction

Motorists plying the Calabar-Itu-Ikot-Ekpene road can now heave a sigh of relief following the award of contract for the reconstruction of the road by the Federal Government that has impassable by commuters over the years.

The road constructed over forty years ago has been in a deplorable state due to lack of routine maintenance.

Commuters spent several hours on the road which links Cross River with states in the South-South, South-East, and South-West before getting to their destination.

Worried by the deplorable state of the road, the federal government has awarded a contract for the complete reconstruction of the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road to Julius Berger.

Residents of Cross River have expressed appreciation to the federal government for awarding a contract for the reconstruction of the road.

They commended the federal government for its intervention, noting that Cross River would have been cut off from the rest of the country if work on the road which is a major entry and exit route to the state was further delayed.

Motorists and commuters also expressed delight over the award of contract for the reconstruction of the road. They, however, blamed past administration for their insensitivity, noting that the total collapsed of the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road was due to long years of neglect by past administrations.

The commissioner representing Cross River on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Sylvester Nsa said the reconstruction of the roads by the federal government was a ‘positive development.’

Nsa noted with regrets the trauma motorists as well as commuters had to pass through while traveling on the road and commended the federal government for alleviating their sufferings by awarding a contract for the reconstruction of the road.

The state NDDC boss assured that the commission will compliment federal government’s effort by embarking on projects that have economic and other benefits to the people.

