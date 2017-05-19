NDDC seeks stakeholders partnership to end oil theft

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Managing Director, MD, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Nsima Ekere, has pleaded with stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to partner relevant agencies to end oil theft and other challenges in the area.

Speaking at a stakeholders consultative engagement forum in Port Harcourt, the MD, who was represented by the Rivers State representative on the board of the commission, Mr Iboroma Harry, said stakeholders included women, youths and all others in the region, stressing that all hands must be on deck to ensure enduring peace in the region.

He said: “How can stakeholders help the region in achieving peace and sustainable development? By active participation and, where necessary, advocacy to get urgent messages across to the government. Who are the stakeholders of the region? They include the women, who are the backbone of the family structure, the youths who carry our vision of the future, our leaders whose experience guides us, the traditional leaders who are custodians of our culture, the enterprenuers who provide jobs, including the oil and gas firms that provide the bulk of government revenues. Finally, government itself is a stakeholder because we in government develop and implement policies that affect all of us. The importance of the stakeholder engagement was recently demonstrated by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, during his peace tour of the region.”

The post NDDC seeks stakeholders partnership to end oil theft appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

