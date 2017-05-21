NDDC vows to cancel N200b projects – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
NDDC vows to cancel N200b projects
The Nation Newspaper
THE Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will expunge N200b worth of projects from its book to reduce its project-carrying capacity to a manageable size. Chairman of NDDC Governing Board, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, stated this in Yenagoa, …
8-month after: 168 awardees of NDDC Scholarship yet to be paid
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!