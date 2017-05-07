Ndeti beats Kiala to win Machakos Wiper ticket – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Ndeti beats Kiala to win Machakos Wiper ticket
Daily Nation
Machakos County Wiper Party governor candidate Ms Wavinya Ndeti and her running mate Mr Peter Mathuki (on her left) wait for the results of repeat nominations on May 6, 2017 at Township Muslim Primary School. She won with 227, 947 votes against …
Wavinya Ndeti floors Bernard Kiala in Wiper repeat nomination
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!