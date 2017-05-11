NDIC speaks on ‘financial distress’ in Nigerian banks

Managing Director of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Umaru Ibrahim, has cleared the air over reported financial distress in some banks. A statement by the NDIC said its attention was drawn to text messages and news aimed at de-marketing banks and destabilise depositors’ confidence in the banking system. NDIC spokesman, Hadi Birchi, said the NDIC […]

NDIC speaks on ‘financial distress’ in Nigerian banks

