NDIC to Deepen Capacity on Deposit Insurance

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has stated its resolve to lead in enhancing capacity building and bridging skills gaps in the banking industry in general and the Deposit Insurance Scheme (DIS) in particular in Africa.

The NDIC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, made this remark during the accreditation ceremony of the NDIC Academy as a training service provider for its staff and the banking industry by the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos.

According to a statement, Ibrahim said with the NDIC Academy’s new status, it was positioned to fulfil the corporation’s goal of serving as a centre of academic excellence for capacity building on the DIS for countries in the sub-Saharan Africa.

He added that the corporation prides itself on establishing high standards of professionalism and competency among its staff through the corporation’s NDIC Academy and other human capital development initiatives, including the Chartered Banker/MBA programme of University of Bangor, Scotland in partnership with the CIBN.

The NDIC CEO emphasised the importance of continuous high level training in order to achieve the corporation’s core mandates of deposit guarantee, bank supervision, bank distress resolution and bank liquidation. The ultimate goal, he said, would be to enhance depositor protection and public confidence in the banking system.

In his earlier address, the President and Chairman, Council of CIBN, Prof. Segun Ajibola, commended the corporation for its consistent efforts towards meeting high standards for the benefit of the banking industry and larger economy. Ajibola described the NDIC’s readiness to subject itself to the rigours of the accreditation process as a testimony of its management’s commitment towards capacity development in order to equip its workforce with critical skills to enhance their performance and productivity.

