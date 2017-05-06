Ndidi on target for Leicester, Musa still missing

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi grabbed a 38th minute goal to shoot premier league defending champions Leicester into the lead on Saturday as they beat Watford 3-0.

Ndidi who was in action for the entire duration of the match, has been enjoying regular playing time at King Power Stadium.

Saturday’s tie saw the Nigeria international rise to the occasion in front of 31,628 spectators.

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez consolidated on Ndidi’s achievement when he grabbed Leicester’s second goal in the 58th minute Marc Albrighton scored the third goal to finally put the match out the reach of the visitors.

Watford’s defence was creaking badly and just before half-time it broke. Danny Drinkwater’s cross was not cleared by Etienne Capoue and Ndidi took full advantage to score his third goal of the season for Leicester.

That was far the visitors could go in terms of threat while Leicester were rampant. Christian Fuchs went close with a free kick but somehow the lead stayed at one.

Then Mahrez, always a threat, took advantage as Mariappa failed to take the opportunity to clear. The Leicester wide man started his waltzing and, suddenly, there was Heurelho Gomes picking the ball out of the net.

Albrighton, also excellent, finished the rout from a squared ball from Vardy.

The duo of Ahmed Musa and Isaac Success though listed were not used by Leicester and Watford respectively.

