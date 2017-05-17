Ndidi wins Leicester City Young Player Award

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi picked up Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year gong at the club’s awards ceremony on Monday night.

The 20-year-old Nigerian joined Leicester from Genk in the January transfer window and has made a major impact at the King Power Stadium.

He has made 15 Premier League appearances and scored two goals, with the Super Eagles player particularly impressive when Craig Shakespeare took over from Claudio Ranieri.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was named the Players’ Player of the Year and the Player of the Year, while Goal of the Year went to Danny Drinkwater.

The impressive Wilfred Ndidi has scooped the Young Player of the Season award after some brilliant performances for the Foxes!

