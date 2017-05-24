Ndigbo will remain in Nigeria, we’ve invested more than Hausa, Yoruba – Iwuanyanwu

Frontlne politician, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Wednesday said that the Igbo do not wish to leave Nigeria. He said his people will not secede from the country because Igbos have invested in Nigeria more that Hausas and Yorubas. He spoke as a special guest of honour at a National Unity summit organised by Arewa Ambassadors Congress […]

Ndigbo will remain in Nigeria, we’ve invested more than Hausa, Yoruba – Iwuanyanwu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

