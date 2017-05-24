Ndigbo will remain in Nigeria, we’ve invested more than Hausa, Yoruba – Iwuanyanwu
Frontlne politician, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Wednesday said that the Igbo do not wish to leave Nigeria. He said his people will not secede from the country because Igbos have invested in Nigeria more that Hausas and Yorubas. He spoke as a special guest of honour at a National Unity summit organised by Arewa Ambassadors Congress […]
