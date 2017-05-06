NDLEA Arrests Two Grannies At Lagos Airport Over Drug Trafficking – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
NDLEA Arrests Two Grannies At Lagos Airport Over Drug Trafficking
SaharaReporters.com
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled attempts by two grandmothers to smuggle illicit narcotic drugs to New York, United States, and Medina in Saudi Arabia. by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2017. The National Drug Law …
Two Nigerian women arrested for alleged drug trafficking
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!