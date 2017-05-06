Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDLEA Arrests Two Grannies At Lagos Airport Over Drug Trafficking – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

NDLEA Arrests Two Grannies At Lagos Airport Over Drug Trafficking
SaharaReporters.com
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled attempts by two grandmothers to smuggle illicit narcotic drugs to New York, United States, and Medina in Saudi Arabia. by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2017. The National Drug Law …
Two Nigerian women arrested for alleged drug traffickingPremium Times

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.