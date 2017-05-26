Pages Navigation Menu

NDLEA intercept over 5000kg of Cannabis at Seme Border

Anti-narcotic officials with Seme Border Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Friday intercepted 5,863 kilogrammes (kg) of compressed dried weeds that tested positive for cannabis. The Agency`s spokesperson, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said that the illicit drugs were seized in two separate operations in Badagry, Lagos State: Four suspected drug traffickers were apprehended […]

