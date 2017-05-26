NDLEA intercept over 5000kg of Cannabis at Seme Border

Anti-narcotic officials with Seme Border Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Friday intercepted 5,863 kilogrammes (kg) of compressed dried weeds that tested positive for cannabis. The Agency`s spokesperson, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said that the illicit drugs were seized in two separate operations in Badagry, Lagos State: Four suspected drug traffickers were apprehended […]

The post NDLEA intercept over 5000kg of Cannabis at Seme Border appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

