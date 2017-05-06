NDLEA nabs Two Grandmothers for possession of Cocaine at Lagos Airport
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two grandmothers with narcotics at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, while on their way to the U.S and Saudi Arabia. NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Mitchell Ofoyeju disclosed this in a statement on Saturday. He said the suspects allegedly ingested 108 wraps of substances that […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!