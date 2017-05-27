Pages Navigation Menu

NDLEA seize 5.8kg of compressed weed at Nigeria border

Four suspected drug traffickers including a Ghanaian were also apprehended in connection with the seized drugs, worth N60 million according to the agency, while two vehicles used in conveying the drug have been impounded. The arrest was confirmed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Lagos who intercepted 5,863 kilogrammes of compressed dried weeds …

