Ndoma-Egba lauds FG on release of 82 Chibok girls

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, has described the release of 82 Chibok girls as a testimony that Nigeria can achieve as a nation.

He said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Mrs Clara Braide, Special Adviser Communication to Chairman NDDC.

He described the girls’ freedom from Boko Haram captivity after three years since their abduction as a reward for President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenacity and dedication to ensuring the safe return of the girls.

The NDDC Chairman said this in a release to celebrate the freedom which he described as “joyous and gladdening.”

“I commend the hard work of our military, security agencies, civil and international bodies and the President Buhari-led administration, who again have this tangible result to show for all our prayers and persistence.”

He encouraged the families whose children are still in captivity, assuring them that government will ensure their safe return.

He thanked the Almighty God for the girls who have bravely survived the traumatic experiences and their parents and families for their endurance during the heartbreaking wait for their children.

Ndoma-Egba called on all Nigerians to continue to pray for lasting peace in the North East Region and our nation Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 82 schoolgirls released by Boko Haram Islamist militants have met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The girls were handed over on Saturday in exchange for Boko Haram suspects after negotiations.

They were from a group of 276 abducted in north-eastern Nigeria in 2014.

Before the latest release, about 195 of the girls were still missing.

The number of Boko Haram suspects released by authorities remains unknown.

