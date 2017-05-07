NDZ camp tries to woo Gwede – News24
NDZ camp tries to woo Gwede
Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's lobbyists, who are furiously shopping for candidates for her list, have been hoping to woo current ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe to be her deputy. So far, only Free State premier and provincial …
Mantashe approached to side with Dlamini-Zuma in ANC succession race: report
