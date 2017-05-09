Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nearly 250 refugees dead or missing after shipwrecks off Libyan coast – The Guardian

Posted on May 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Nearly 250 refugees dead or missing after shipwrecks off Libyan coast
The Guardian
An estimated 1,300 refugees have died while attempting the crossing from Libya to Europe so far in 2017. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters. Refugees. Nearly 250 refugees dead or missing after shipwrecks off Libyan coast. Authorities raise alarm at …
UN: Up to 245 missing after 2 Mediterranean shipwrecksYahoo News
Mediterranean: Coast guard on alert after shipwrecks as smugglers take advantage of calm watersUN News Centre
Nearly 250 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean amid spike in bids to reach Europe, UN saysWashington Post
New York Times
all 47 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.