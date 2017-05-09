Nearly 250 refugees dead or missing after shipwrecks off Libyan coast – The Guardian
The Guardian
Nearly 250 refugees dead or missing after shipwrecks off Libyan coast
An estimated 1,300 refugees have died while attempting the crossing from Libya to Europe so far in 2017. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters. Refugees. Nearly 250 refugees dead or missing after shipwrecks off Libyan coast. Authorities raise alarm at …
