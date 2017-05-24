Nearly 400 000 children at risk of severe acute malnutrition in the Greater Kasai due to violence – UNICEF – ReliefWeb
ReliefWeb
Nearly 400 000 children at risk of severe acute malnutrition in the Greater Kasai due to violence – UNICEF
On May 19th, 2017, a child suffering from malnutrition is awaiting treatment in the health center of Tshinyama, a village near Miabi, located 30 km north-west of Mbuji-mayi, in the province of Kasai Oriental, DRC, a region plagued by conflict between …
Violence in central Congo leaves 400000 children prey to deadly malnutrition – UN
Congo opens probe into ex-minister's role in Kasai violence
400000 children at risk in the DRC
