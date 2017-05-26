NEC Accuses Jonathan of Sharing Ecological Fund to ‘Friendly’ PDP States

The National Economic Council at its monthly meeting, on Thursday, accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of alleged discriminatory sharing of the Ecological Fund to states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party during his administration.

It said ‘friendly states” benefitted to the tune of N2bn each while states governed by the then main opposition parties were left out of the largesse.

The council also queried the Accountant-General of the Federation over some discrepancies noticed in the balance of the Excess Crude Account.

The NEC, chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has all state governors and some ministers as members.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that he briefed the council in his capacity as the chairman of the 11-man committee asked to look into the Management of the Ecological Fund.

He added that he gave the interim report of the committee on how the fund had been utilised from May 2010 till date.

El-Rufai explained that the committee, which has some governors, minister of finance and some permanent secretaries as members, realised that a lot of the deployment of the funds was based on the discretion of the President.

The governor added, “The committee established beyond all doubts that in 2013, the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan gave N2bn to certain states of the federation but excluded other states.

“The states that got it were all PDP states and states of other parties that were sympathetic to the PDP like Labour Party in Ondo and APGA in Anambra State.

“Nineteen states and the FCT did not get the N2bn from the Ecological Fund. These states are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Borno, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Kwara and Lagos.

