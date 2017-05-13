Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neil McCann knows Dundee job isn’t done yet – The Scotsman

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Scotsman

Neil McCann knows Dundee job isn't done yet
The Scotsman
Interim manager Neil McCann has led Dundee to two wins from two games and could secure their safety with a victory over Ross County. Picture: SNS. ALAN PATTULLO. 06:00 Saturday 13 May 2017. Share this article. 0. Have your say. What better way for …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.