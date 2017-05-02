NEITI begins 2015, 2016 oil audits, threatens sanctions for non-cooperation – Vanguard
THE Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, said it has commenced the process for a comprehensive independent audit of the oil and gas industry for 2015 and 2016. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
