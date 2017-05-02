Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NEITI begins 2015, 2016 oil audits, threatens sanctions for non-cooperation – Vanguard

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NEITI begins 2015, 2016 oil audits, threatens sanctions for non-cooperation
Vanguard
THE Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, said it has commenced the process for a comprehensive independent audit of the oil and gas industry for 2015 and 2016. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
Unremitted N1.76tr: NEITI seeks review oil assets transferThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.