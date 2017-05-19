Pages Navigation Menu

#NepaWahala is Trending on Twitter NG! See Hilarious Tweets

The number one trending hashtag on Twitter NG is #NepaWahala. In case you didn’t know, NEPA stands for Never Expect Power Again National Electric Power Authority, the defunct power regulatory body in Nigeria. In 2005, it was renamed to PHCN which stands for Please Hold a Candle Now Power Holding Company of Nigeria. In 2013, PHCN […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

