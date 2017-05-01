Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NEPZA to create 6 industrial cities across Nigeria

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NEWLY appointed Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA, Emmanuel Jime, said the agency will build six industrial cities across Nigeria, stressing that the six Pilot Industrial Cities, PIC, would be cited in each geo-political zone. Jime, an ex-federal lawmaker, also revealed that the task of industrialising Nigeria and diversifying the economy is an […]

The post NEPZA to create 6 industrial cities across Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.