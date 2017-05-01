NEPZA to create 6 industrial cities across Nigeria

NEWLY appointed Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA, Emmanuel Jime, said the agency will build six industrial cities across Nigeria, stressing that the six Pilot Industrial Cities, PIC, would be cited in each geo-political zone. Jime, an ex-federal lawmaker, also revealed that the task of industrialising Nigeria and diversifying the economy is an […]

The post NEPZA to create 6 industrial cities across Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

