Neros charge Ifeanyi Ubah FC to conquer

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The winner and runner up of the Neros Anambra FA Cup, FC Ifeanyi Ubah and FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders have been charged to represent the State well during the national Federation cup championships.

IfeanyiUbah FC

The charge came from Chairman and CEO of Neros pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dr. Poly Emenike whose outfit has been bankrolling the tournament since 2007.

“I am impressed by the standard of play displayed by the two teams during the final” Dr Emenike, MON said, adding that “In our ten years of sponsoring the tournament this is the first time two teams of same ownership played the final and I am happy one of them is the national champions and I charge both teams to represent the state well when the national competition kicks off”.

