Neros charge Ifeanyi Ubah FC to conquer

The winner and runner up of the Neros Anambra FA Cup, FC Ifeanyi Ubah and FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders have been charged to represent the State well during the national Federation cup championships.

The charge came from Chairman and CEO of Neros pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dr. Poly Emenike whose outfit has been bankrolling the tournament since 2007.

“I am impressed by the standard of play displayed by the two teams during the final” Dr Emenike, MON said, adding that “In our ten years of sponsoring the tournament this is the first time two teams of same ownership played the final and I am happy one of them is the national champions and I charge both teams to represent the state well when the national competition kicks off”.

The post Neros charge Ifeanyi Ubah FC to conquer appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

