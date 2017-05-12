Nervy United reach Europa final, faces Ajax

Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United survived a sizeable scare to reach their first Europa League final after a nervy 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo at Old Trafford on Thursday completed a 2-1 aggregate victory. Marouane Fellaini’s 17th-minute header put United 2-0 up on aggregate, but Celta hit back late on through Facundo Roncaglia, who was then sent off […]

