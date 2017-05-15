Pages Navigation Menu

Nestle partners with media to enhance biz relationship – Vanguard

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business


Nestle partners with media to enhance biz relationship
In a bid to foster company-media relationship and to keep abreast with global business trends, Nestle Nigeria Limited last weekend organized a media parley with top executives of some Nigeria press at the company's corporate headquarters, Ilupeju, Lagos.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

