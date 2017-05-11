Netherlands hosts education fair

By Amaka Abayomi

IN her quest to give Nigerians a wider array of options in obtaining foreign education, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria is set to host her first ‘study in Holland fair’, slated to hold on June 10, 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fair is for Nigerians seeking international undergraduate, postgraduate and/or professional education in the Netherlands, and it will provide a platform for them to meet one on one with representatives of several top higher educational institutions from the Netherlands and get direct advice on opportunities available to them for study in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Shedding more light on the upcoming exhibition, the Ambassador at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, Mr. John Groffen, said “the fair offers Nigerians who desire to study in the Netherlands the chance to get first-hand information about the various study options available at several higher education institutions and find a programme of study that suits their specific preferences.”

On the benefits of studying in the Netherlands, Fellowship Officer/Consular Affairs, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, Temitayo Akinbiyi, said,“the Netherlands is a recognised knowledge centre with rich study traditions and well known higher education institutions offering more than 2,100 programmes taught in English. Education in the Netherlands meets all international standards with thousands of its alumni doing great work in Nigeria. Some of them have become entrepreneurs while others work in the corporate sector at the highest levels. No doubt, studying in the Netherlands gives the needed boost to individuals who wish to take their careers to the next level.”

Each year, students from Nigeria study in the Netherlands join close to 90,000 international students from over 190 countries.

