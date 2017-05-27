Netshitenzhe tables motion of no confidence in Zuma at NEC meeting – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Netshitenzhe tables motion of no confidence in Zuma at NEC meeting
Citizen
The NEC member reportedly led the charge in calling for Zuma's removal during the meeting on Saturday. Another motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma was reportedly tabled at a meeting of the African National Congress' national executive …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!