New Arik CEO: We refund about N75m weekly from old tickets – TheCable

New Arik CEO: We refund about N75m weekly from old tickets
Roy Ilegbodu, the new Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, says the new management of the airline refunds as much as N75 million per week in cancelled air tickets from the past administration. Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday, the CEO said despite the huge …
