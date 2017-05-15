New Bafana Coach Baxter Vows To Give Super Eagles Tough Game

By James Agberebi:

Bafana Bafana of South Africa new coach Stuart Baxter has promised the Super Eagles a difficult game when both countries meet in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group E qualifier in Uyo in June, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

According to South Africa Football Association's (SAFA) official website, Baxter stated this in his first press conference with the media on Monday.

Baxter will be making a return to the Bafana coaching job after first handling the team from 2004 to 2005.

He replaced former coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba who was sacked in December, 2016.

Looking ahead to the game, Baxter said he cannot wait for the clash.

"I gained respect with my results. We should try to unite the whole country through this," Baxter said.

"I came back because I see greater things SAFA is trying to build for this great country.

"I hope we will be very competitive with Nigeria. We will give them a game.

"I'm really looking forward to this latest challenge. If I wasn't ready, I would not have accepted the challenge."

Baxter expressed confidence that with the calibre of players in Bafana, the team can achieve their goals.

He added: "I believe the nation has enough players to succeed and I believe in my abilities.

"We need to be competitive and players will do it the South Africa way. The play should reflect the play in the country."

