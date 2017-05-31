Pages Navigation Menu

New Barca boss plotting stunning Premier League triple raid

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

BARCELONA boss Ernesto Valverde reportedly wants to sign a trio of Premier League stars. Valverde was officially unveiled as Barca’s new head coach yesterday, replacing Luis Enrique at the Nou Camp. And, according to OK Diario journalist Eduardo Inda, he is hoping to bolster his squad by raiding England’s top flight this summer. Speaking on […]

