New Caf president Ahmad refuses to accept a salary – BBC Sport

New Caf president Ahmad refuses to accept a salary
The new Confederation of African Football (Caf) President, Ahmad, says he has refused to accept a salary from African football's governing body. His election in March ended Cameroonian Issa Hayatou's 29-year reign. "I've refused a Caf salary for the …
