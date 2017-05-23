Mugabe’s daughter joins Censorship Board – NewsDay
NewsDay
Mugabe's daughter joins Censorship Board
NewsDay
GOVERNMENT has roped in President Robert Mugabe's daughter, Bona Mugabe-Chikore, into the new 11-member Censorship Board chaired by former Cabinet minister Aeneas Chigwedere. Staff reporter. Bona Mugabe. The board, announced yesterday by …
Zimbabwe: Outrage As Bona Mugabe to 'Censor' Public Entertainment
Africa Live: Mugabe daughter named media censor, Sudan 'broke arms embargo'
Grace's ex-husband 'Goreraza' blasts step-daughter Bona Mugabe's censorship Job
