Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mugabe’s daughter joins Censorship Board – NewsDay

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Mugabe's daughter joins Censorship Board
NewsDay
GOVERNMENT has roped in President Robert Mugabe's daughter, Bona Mugabe-Chikore, into the new 11-member Censorship Board chaired by former Cabinet minister Aeneas Chigwedere. Staff reporter. Bona Mugabe. The board, announced yesterday by …
Zimbabwe: Outrage As Bona Mugabe to 'Censor' Public EntertainmentAllAfrica.com
Africa Live: Mugabe daughter named media censor, Sudan 'broke arms embargo'BBC News
Grace's ex-husband 'Goreraza' blasts step-daughter Bona Mugabe's censorship JobZim News .NET Zimbabwe
The Herald –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News –The Zimbabwe Mail –Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.