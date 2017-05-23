New Cross River State Logo Yet to be Officially Unveiled as Gov. Ayade Allays Concerns

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Sen. Benedict Ayade has reacted to concerns raised by some Cross Riverians concerning his decision to change the state’s logo and brand identity. The Governor in a press statement on Facebook through his Social Media aide Mr. Solomon Asha, thanked Cross Riverians for their concern for the state.

He clarified the issues surrounding the former logo stating that it was time to refocus the state from tourism to enterprise now that the state was gearing up to celebrate her Golden Jubilee Anniversary.

The Governor faulted the old logo stating that the snail-like symbol in the logo strengthens the negative perception other Nigerians have about Cross Riverians as a people who are lazy and docile. Comparing it with the concept of the “Bull”, which has been circulating in the social media, he said the Bull is an animal that has a resilient and a leading spirit with the fecundity that culminates into enterprise.

The Nigerian social media has been awash with diverse images purportedly of the new Cross River State logo with accompanying memes attempting to caricature steps by Governor Ayade to rebrand the state. But further checks have revealed that no logo has been officially unveiled by the Cross River State government, fuelling concerns that some of the ongoing resistance against the new rebranding is not only premature but also, politically motivated.

An inside source in the Cross River State government informed about the details of the new logo told SIGNAL on Tuesday that neither the State Government nor the brand consultants engaged to rebrand the state have officially released any logo. “It’s curious how the social media is already agog with news of a new logo when the State Government and the brand consultants are still exchanging ideas. Of course, the process of rebranding the state is ongoing and ideas are being exchanged between the State Government and the brand consultants, but the truth is that the Cross River State government has not officially unveiled any logo. So where are all these materials coming from? Why the outcry over a logo that has not even been officially released?”, the source queried.

Only last week, Mr. Charles O’Tudor, the Principal Consultant of ADSTRAT BMC – a leading brand communications and engagement company was re-appointed by the Cross River State government as Brand Consultant to Cross River State. Mr. O’Tudor led the process that created the old Cross River State logo and “Destination Cross River” brand identity while serving as Brand Consultant to Cross River State over a period spanning eight years under Senator Liyel Imoke’s administration as State Governor. Under the new dispensation, Mr. O’Tudor is saddled with a fresh responsibility to rebrand the state.