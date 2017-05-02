Pages Navigation Menu

New energy minister departs from nuclear script – Times LIVE

New energy minister departs from nuclear script
Energy minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has committed her department to public participation and transparency around the nuclear procurement programme. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. In her first public comments since taking office‚ the minister …
South Africa may appeal court ruling on Russia nuclear pactReuters Africa
Energy Minister prepared to open nuclear debate to publicEyewitness News
Minister Sees 'Glaring' Problems in South Africa Oil Stock SaleBloomberg

