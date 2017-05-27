Pages Navigation Menu

New EP: Jibola – Vibe To Five

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Music

UK Based Nigerian artiste Jibola is back again with his official EP titled “Vibe To Five” fortified with 5 solid tracks. The EP includes production credits from Terfa, D.I.N Beats, D’Tunes, Puffy Tee & Prodo while all the songs were mixed and mastered by Chris Graham.Get “Vibe To Five” here

