New Evidence That May Prove Micheal Jackson Was Murdered Surfaces

New evidence which may support the murder claims made by late pop singer, Micheal Jackson’s daughter, Paris and his sister, La Toya may have surfaced after the late pop singer’s friend, Michael Jacobshagen claimed the singer handed him some noted before he died. According to the 34-year-old German businessman, Micheal Jackson predicted his death in…

The post New Evidence That May Prove Micheal Jackson Was Murdered Surfaces appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

