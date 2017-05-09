New medical experts deployed to Abuja IDPs camp

The first Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, had deployed medical experts to Durumi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Abuja, to provide assistance to pregnant women, children and youths. The gesture was organised by her pet project, “Future Assured” initiative, in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, Cry for Help, in Abuja. Aisha also provided free …

