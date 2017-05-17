New ministers will be inaugurated in due course-FG – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
New ministers will be inaugurated in due course-FG
Daily Trust
The Federal Government has assured that the two new ministers-designate, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) will be inaugurated in due course. The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance today while addressing …
