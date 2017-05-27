New Music: Baseone feat. Small Doctor – Gbefun

Smoking hot lyrical machine-gun Baseone is out with something new. This time, he takes it to the streets with Small Doctor. The song titled “Gbefun” is produced by the hugely versatile Phantom. Get “Gbefun” here

